Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Down 6.5 %

Global Payments stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.