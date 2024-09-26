Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.



