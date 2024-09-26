Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. TD Cowen cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Global Payments Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

