Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 129,018,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 72,508,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.