Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.01. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 10,544 shares changing hands.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 152.64%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.