Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.01. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 10,544 shares changing hands.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 152.64%.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
