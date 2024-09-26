Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

