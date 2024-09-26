Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.