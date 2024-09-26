Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 151,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.