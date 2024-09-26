Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.00

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after purchasing an additional 401,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $1,278,000.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

