Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 59,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $819.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
