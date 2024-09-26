Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.89

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $34.48. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 1,118 shares.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.