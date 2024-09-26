Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

