Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance
Global X PropTech ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,132.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $33.96.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
