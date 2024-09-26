Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X PropTech ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,132.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Get Global X PropTech ETF alerts:

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.