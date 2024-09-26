Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 132,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 31,766 shares.The stock last traded at $69.03 and had previously closed at $68.75.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.