Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 4,382,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Globalstar Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Stories
