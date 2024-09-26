Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.88. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 73,550 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$47.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91.

Get Globex Mining Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,560.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,980. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.