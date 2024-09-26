Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GROY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of GROY opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

