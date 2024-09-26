Golden Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

GDEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 846,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

