Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.42

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 17329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,705,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

