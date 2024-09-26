Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.01

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.01 and last traded at $112.80, with a volume of 7782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,951,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,859,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,939,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

