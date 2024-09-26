Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 5,000 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £21,100 ($28,253.88).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Gary Bullard purchased 2,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($12,212.10).

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 0.9 %

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 429.44 ($5.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.53 million, a PE ratio of 8,320.00 and a beta of 0.96. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 409.17 ($5.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 685.66 ($9.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 675 ($9.04) to GBX 635 ($8.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

