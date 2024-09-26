Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the August 31st total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GRRR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 582,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

