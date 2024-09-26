GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 357,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,134,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.