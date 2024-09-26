Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.