GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

TSL stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

