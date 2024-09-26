GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
TSL stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
