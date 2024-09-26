Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.79. 723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $681.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

