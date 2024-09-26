Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.91

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.43 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.62 ($0.09), with a volume of 22,704,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.82.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

