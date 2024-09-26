Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.37) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.37). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.37), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares trading hands.
Greene King Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 849.20.
Greene King Company Profile
Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.
