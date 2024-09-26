Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.98% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

