Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,392 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.13 on Thursday, reaching $711.43. 2,830,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $666.77 and a 200-day moving average of $643.21. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

