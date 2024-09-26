Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Financial Contrast

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% N/A -598.61% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 32.12% 6.90% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.71 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.02 $54.01 million $1.89 7.18

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.