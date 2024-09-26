Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Grid Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.