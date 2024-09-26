Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.44

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as high as $37.14. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
