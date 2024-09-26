GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 11.1%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 560,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

GS Chain Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

About GS Chain

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.