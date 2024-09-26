Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

