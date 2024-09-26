Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 146.2% in September

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,550. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.