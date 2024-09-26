Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.05. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 70,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

