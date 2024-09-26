H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

