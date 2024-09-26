H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,982,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,938 shares.The stock last traded at $36.05 and had previously closed at $31.34.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.89 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 716.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

