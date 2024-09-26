H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 23,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 234,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
