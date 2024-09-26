Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,368,884. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

