Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $563,400.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $38,127,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,935,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

