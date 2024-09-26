Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.12

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 240776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

