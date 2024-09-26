Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.88. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.