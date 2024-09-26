Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.53

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.53 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.68). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50.04 ($0.67), with a volume of 58,149 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

