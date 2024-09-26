Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.65 Per Share

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSD opened at GBX 50.17 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 17.04. Hansard Global has a 1 year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.53. The company has a market cap of £68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

