Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.