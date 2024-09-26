Harmony Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 293,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,890,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

