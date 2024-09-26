Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Price Performance
HQGO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.13.
Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
