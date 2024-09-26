Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVFF traded up C$4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.30. 200 shares of the stock traded hands. Harvia Oyj has a one year low of C$47.92 and a one year high of C$52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.50.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

