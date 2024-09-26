Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Harvia Oyj Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HRVFF traded up C$4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.30. 200 shares of the stock traded hands. Harvia Oyj has a one year low of C$47.92 and a one year high of C$52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.50.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvia Oyj
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.